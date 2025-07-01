National Doctors Day 2025: Top 50 Wishes, Messages, History, Importance, and Why India Celebrates on July 1st!

It's an important day across the country, as the country marks National Doctors Day on July 1st every year to pay heartfelt tribute to the tireless service and efforts put in by the selfless warriors that keep the entire nation healthy and safe.

National Doctors Day 2025: History, Theme, Importance, and More

The reason why Doctors' day is celebrated on July 1st is because of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. He was also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna. He had dedicated his life to the service of humanity. This year, the theme of National Doctors Day carries more weight as it goes: "Behind the Mask: Who Heals the Healers?"

It's a stark reflection on the physical and mental challenges faced by the healthcare workers. This theme calls on the society to not just recognize the tiring efforts by the doctors but also see them from a humanitarian perspective.

Let's take a look at some of the inspiring messages, wishes, and quotes that you can share on this poignant day.