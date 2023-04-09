NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church here on Sunday on the occasion of Easter. Earlier in the day Modi tweeted, "Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society. May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day.

Some more pictures from the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Delhi on Easter. May this day further happiness and harmony in society. pic.twitter.com/970eHYmrAn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

Easter festival in Andhra Pradesh was celebrated on Sunday with fervour and devotion. Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ and Christian communities in different parts of the State observed the day with prayers and candlelight ceremonies at the cemeteries and churches.

People placed flowers in reverence and lit candles to commemorate Jesus Christ's sacrifice. Many churches and residences were adorned with mini banners bearing biblical scriptures and messages proclaiming the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Several churches held pre-dawn Easter Sunday services across the state while others commemorated the occasion during their regular service hours.

Also Read: Success of 'Project Tiger' in India is matter of pride for whole world: PM Modi