Mumbai Rains: Andheri Subway Shut, IMD Warns Heavy Rainfall

During the monsoon season, Mumbai and the surrounding areas are still experiencing heavy rains. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange signal for several districts in Maharashtra for Wednesday.

Raigad, Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Palghar are all under an orange alert, according to the IMD. The heavy rains in the city have caused significant waterlogging, prompting the Mumbai Traffic Police to declare the closure of the Andheri Subway.

The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall for Maharashtra's districts of Raigad, Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Palghar on Wednesday. According to reports, there will be constant moderate to heavy rainfall until at least 10 AM in the Ghatkopar stretch and the surrounding districts.

IMD has forecast further showers for Maharashtra during the course of the upcoming week. Districts like Raigad, Satara, Pune, and others are still on high alert for potential severe rains. The rains have caused multiple delays on the Central and Habour line trains, according to the mIndicator app. The trains on the Western route, however, are currently on time.

Mumbai Traffic Police have halted both lanes of the Andheri Subway due to waterlogging around the city.

"Vehicular traffic on the Andheri Subway is prohibited due to waterlogging that is 1 to 1.5 feet deep. The traffic police posted a notice on X that stated, "Traffic is diverted via the Gokhale Bridge & Thackeray Bridge."

The IMD predicts that until July 28, there will likely be heavy to very heavy rainfall over the Konkan and Goa regions, the Ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathawada can also anticipate light to moderate rainfall in other areas of Western India.