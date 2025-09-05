Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan 2025: WhatsApp Terror Threat to ‘Shake the Country’

Mumbai, India’s financial capital, is on high alert after police received a chilling WhatsApp message claiming that 14 terrorists had entered the city with 400 kg of explosives.

The threat has shaken the city as it came on the eve of Ganesh Visarjan. According to officials, the message was sent to the traffic police control room helpline late Thursday night. The sender alleged that members of an organization called Lashkar-e-Jihadi had planted RDX-laden explosives in 34 vehicles across Mumbai and warned that the blasts would “shake the country.”

The threatening message coincided with Anant Chaturthi—the 10th and final day of the Ganesh festival, when lakhs of devotees gather on Mumbai’s streets for visarjan processions.

Immediately after receiving the alert, the Crime Branch launched a probe, with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other agencies joining in. Security has been tightened at sensitive locations, and combing operations are underway across the city.

While urging residents to remain cautious, police appealed for calm and warned against spreading rumours.

“This is a festival that brings people together in celebration and faith. We want to ensure it remains safe and peaceful for everyone,” an official said.

As Mumbai prepares for visarjan processions, security forces remain on high alert—determined to protect the city from both violence and fear.