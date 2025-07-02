Muharram 2025 Date: Banks, Schools, and Offices May Be Closed on July 6 or 7?

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, has started, and the holy observance of Ashura will probably be on either July 6 or July 7, 2025. The date rests upon the sighting of the moon, and based on this, Ashura will be observed on either Sunday, July 6, or Monday, July 7.

The Islamic lunar calendar's first month, Muharram, began on June 27, 2025. This sacred month holds great significance for Muslims across India, particularly on the 10th day, known as Ashura. In 2025, Ashura falls on Sunday, July 6, marking a gazetted holiday across most Indian states.

What is Muharram?

Muharram welcomes the Islamic New Year and also the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. Shia Muslims celebrate Ashura by following mourning processions, self-flagellation, and poetry recitals, whereas Sunni Muslims observe fasting, prayer, and charitable deeds.

Confusion Over Date

The doubt about the date of Muharram is due to the lunar calendar, which is based on moon sightings for setting crucial dates. While the vast majority of government holiday calendars today put Muharram on July 6, the date may be changed to July 7 if the new moon is not sighted as such.

Closures and Observances

In case Muharram falls on July 6:

Banks: Public and private sector banks will remain closed.

Schools and Educational Institutions: Government schools and colleges will continue to be closed, as they usually are on Sundays.

Offices: Government and private offices will be shut.

Stock Markets: Trading will be halted at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

If Muharram falls on July 7, the closures will extend to government offices, banks, schools, and stock markets in those states where it is a holiday.

Regional Variations

A few states with sizable Muslim populations, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Bihar, and Kerala, might celebrate Muharram with official closures. The date, however, could differ according to lunar sightings at the local level.

