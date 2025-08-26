Mother Teresa's 115th Birth Anniversary: Missionaries of Charity Perform Mass Prayers in Kolkata

The Missionaries of Charity marked the 115th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa on Tuesday with solemn prayers and candlelight offerings at the order’s headquarters, the Mother House, in Kolkata.

Archbishop of Calcutta, Thomas D’Souza, led the mass prayers and paid tribute to the Nobel laureate, emphasizing her lifelong message of protecting and cherishing life. “Mother Teresa stood for the promotion of life. Any act of violence or injury that destroys life is unacceptable. Life is sacred and precious, and we must safeguard it at every stage,” he said.

The Missionaries of Charity, founded by Mother Teresa in 1950, continue her legacy of serving “the poorest of the poor” irrespective of caste, creed, or background. The religious order provides shelter and care for orphans, abandoned children, the elderly, and the differently abled, while also engaging in global relief efforts during natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

Born as Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu on August 26, 1910, in Albania, Mother Teresa came to Kolkata in 1929 and dedicated her life to the marginalized. The Vatican formally recognized the Missionaries of Charity in 1950, and under her guidance, the order expanded across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Mother Teresa received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979, directing the prize money towards the poor in India. She was canonized as Saint Teresa of Kolkata by Pope Francis in 2016 and was later declared Patron Saint of the Archdiocese of Kolkata.

Passing away in 1997, Mother Teresa was accorded a state funeral by the Government of India, a rare honor that underlined the nation’s respect for her unparalleled humanitarian service.

On her 115th birth anniversary, members of the Missionaries of Charity and devotees reaffirmed their commitment to her mission—serving humanity with compassion, dignity, and joy.