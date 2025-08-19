Miss Universe India 2025: The Question That Won Manika Vishwakarma the Crown

Manika Vishwakarma, a native of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, was crowned Miss Universe India in a glittering ceremony held in Jaipur on Monday (August 18). A final-year student of Political Science and Economics, Manika had earlier won the Miss Rajasthan title in 2023. She is currently based in Delhi.

On Monday, she received the crown from outgoing Miss Universe India 2024, Rhea Singh. Manika will now represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant, scheduled for November in Thailand.

Her answer to the final round’s question is believed to have clinched the crown. Asked to choose between two pressing issues—advocating women’s education or providing immediate economic relief to poor families—Manika impressed both judges and audience with her clarity of thought.

Acknowledging the gravity of both challenges, she chose women’s education as the more transformative solution. “I would advocate for women’s education as it would not just change the life of one person, but change the entire strata of the future of this country, of this world,” she said.

She stressed that educating half the population long denied opportunities was the key to unlocking a nation’s true potential and addressing poverty at its root. Her long-term vision won the admiration of the jury and the audience alike.

Beyond her maturity on social issues, Manika Vishwakarma is multi-talented. She is the founder of Neuronova, a platform that promotes reshaping conversations around neurodivergence. She has actively advocated for viewing conditions such as ADHD as unique cognitive strengths rather than disorders.

Manika has also represented India at the BIMSTEC Sewocon under the Ministry of External Affairs. A celebrated public speaker and performer, she is a trained classical dancer and painter, honoured by both the Lalit Kala Akademi and the JJ School of Arts.