May 9 to 12: Extended Bank Holidays state-wise list!

Banks across India in various states will observe extended holidays between May 9 and May 12, 2025, due to various state and gazetted holidays. While these holidays won't be uniform across all branches, several cities will experience bank closures on specific days.

Future Bank Holidays From

May 9 to May 12, banks will be on extended holidays, but not all branches at the same time. The following are the details of the future holidays:

May 10-11: Weekend holiday

May 12: Buddha Purnima - Banks will remain closed in a number of cities such as Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar.

Regional Holidays

Banks will remain closed in several states for various festivals and regional celebrations. Some of the major holidays in May 2025 are:

Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labor Day): May 1 (observed in some states)

Panchayat Election 2025: May 7 (observed in some states)

Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore: May 9

Buddha Purnima: May 12

State Day: May 16

Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam: May 26 (observed in Agartala)

Maharana Pratap Jayanti: May 29

Important Note

It should be observed that bank holidays differ by state, and not all banking corporations keep the same holidays. The Reserve Bank of India divides holidays into three brackets: Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Planning Ahead

It is always advisable, before visiting your bank, to check your locality's holiday timings so as not to waste your time in vain. You can even cross-check with their website or consult their customer service to inquire whether they will work on the concerned day or not.

