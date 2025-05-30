May 31 Stock Market Holiday due to this reason!

The stock market will close on May 31, and it's not because of a holiday or celebration. The reason is straightforward: May 31 happens to be a Saturday, and the stock market is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

According to the lists of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock market will remain closed for all Saturdays and Sundays in June 2025. Therefore, trading operations will start on June 2, Monday, and continue during the week.

If you have plans to invest or trade on the stock market, you may have a hectic June with no festive holidays or festival closings. From the BSE and NSE holiday lists, there are no special holidays until the end of July 2025.

The following important holiday for the stock market will be Independence Day on August 15 and Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27. Indian markets will have a total of 14 special holidays in 2025, including national holidays such as Independence Day and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Market Open in June

The stock market will remain open for all June 2025 trading weeks except the weekend closings. The market will close on these days in June:

June 1 (Sunday)

June 7 (Saturday)

June 8 (Sunday)

June 14 (Saturday)

June 15 (Sunday)

June 21 (Saturday)

June 22 (Sunday)

June 28 (Saturday)

June 29 (Sunday)

If you are a trader or investor, ensure that you plan your trades based on the market calendar. Since there are no special holidays in July and June, you can anticipate that the market will be open and active during this time.

Also read: May 31 Schools Holiday or not?