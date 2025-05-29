May 30 Stock Market Holiday or not?

While May 29 is likely to be a normal trading day, May 30 will be a different story, particularly for Punjab-based traders and investors. The state government has declared May 30 a public holiday to observe the Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji.

Impact on Stock Market Operations

Given the holiday announcement in Punjab, it is important to realize its possible effect on stock market operations. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), however, operate a centralized list of holidays, which may not directly coincide with state holidays unless they are national holidays.

Trading Hours and Holiday List

To verify if the stock market will be open on May 30, let's refer to the Punjab Government Holidays List 2025. The list declares May 30 as a holiday in Punjab, but this doesn't necessarily mean a countrywide closure of stock markets.²

Points Worth Noting

Holiday Reason: May 30 is celebrated as the Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji in Punjab.

Stock Market Holidays: The NSE and BSE both have their list of holidays, which may not necessarily include state holidays unless they fall on a national holiday.

Trading Hours: Unless May 30 is a holiday for the stock market, trading hours would not change:

Pre-Open Session: 9:00 AM - 9:15 AM

Regular Trading Hours: 9:15 AM - 3:30 PM

Post-Market Session: 3:30 PM - 3:40 PM (for overnight orders)

Conclusion

It is best to check directly with the BSE and NSE or visit their official websites to confirm the holiday lists and trading timings to know the status of the stock market on May 30. Investors can remain current with market news and trends sourced from reliable channels such as Finnhub to make informed decisions.