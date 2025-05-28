May 29 Stock Market Holiday or not?

With May 29 around the corner, traders and investors would like to know if the stock market will be open or closed. May 29 is a regular working day, and there is no public holiday or important celebration that has to be marked, so the stock market would likely remain open for business as usual.

Stock Market Trading Hours

After verifying the stock market holiday list, it seems that May 29 is not on any specific day of an event that would lead to the closure of the markets. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) are therefore expected to continue as usual, allowing traders and investors to buy, sell, and trade securities without disruption.

The trading hours of the stock market are the following:

Pre-Open Session: 9:00 AM - 9:15 AM

Regular Trading Hours: 9:15 AM - 3:30 PM

Post-Market Session: 3:30 PM - 3:40 PM (for overnight orders)

Normal Market Operations

Since May 29 is a normal working day, investors can conduct their business as usual. The normal course of business in the market will enable the traders to actively purchase and sell securities.

Conclusion

To sum up, the stock market will be in operation on May 29, and business will proceed as usual. Investors can go ahead and schedule their operations as usual, benefiting from the regular trading period and sessions. It's always advisable to track market trends and news from trusted sources like Finnhub for timely updates on stocks and the performance of the market.

Also read: May 29 Schools Holiday or not?