May 18 Bank Holiday; Here's Why!

Banks in India remain closed on Sundays and certain public holidays announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). As May 18, 2025, is a Sunday, banks will remain shut on this day.

Why Banks are Closed on Sundays

Indian banks have a regular holiday calendar in which Sundays and certain public holidays are included. Sundays are weekly holidays for banks during which employees get some time off to relax and recharge.

List of Public and Government Holidays in 2025

Though May 18 is a Sunday and hence a bank holiday, there are several public and government holidays during 2025 that can influence bank operations. Some of the important holidays are:

National Holidays

Republic Day: January 26

Independence Day: August 15

Gandhi Jayanti: October 2

Festival Holidays

Diwali: Celebrated in October or November

Holi: Celebrated in March

Maha Shivaratri: Celebrated in February or March

Ganesh Chaturthi: Celebrated in August or September

Checking Bank Holiday Lists

To confirm bank holidays, you can:

Visit the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website.

Check with your bank's official website or branch.

Check the state and government holidays list for your state.

Note that bank holidays can differ based on state or region. If you are not sure about a holiday, checking with your bank is always safer.

