May 16 Bank Holiday; Here's Why!

If you were thinking of going to the bank on Friday, May 16, 2025, you could consider whether your bank is open or not. Banks will be closed in Gangtok on May 16, 2025, as the day is a celebration of Gangtok Day, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Why is Gangtok Day Celebrated?

Gangtok Day is commemorated annually on May 16 to recognize Gangtok's historical and cultural importance as the capital of Sikkim. Sikkim was declared the 22nd Indian state on this day in 1975, and Gangtok was proclaimed as its capital. The day is a symbol of unity and pride for citizens of the state, and cultural programs, tableaus, patriotic songs, and public awareness campaigns are conducted to exhibit the rich heritage and progress of Sikkim.

Bank Holidays in May 2025

Other than the Gangtok Day holiday, banks will also remain closed on some days in May 2025 on state-specific holidays. Some of the bank holidays for May 2025 are as follows:

May 16 (Friday): State Day - Banks closed in Gangtok

May 26 (Monday): Birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam - Banks closed in Agartala

May 29 (Thursday): Maharana Pratap Jayanti - Banks closed in Shimla

Weekly Holidays

Apart from these state holidays, banks will also remain shut on weekly off days, i.e., on:

Sundays: May 4, 11, 18, and 25

Second and fourth Saturdays: May 10 and 24

Online Banking Services

Even though banks remain shut these days, customers can still conduct transactions, make bill payments, and avail of other digital services through online banking services such as UPI, IMPS, net banking, and mobile banking apps. Work will not be done in the bank branch, hence customers are requested to complete their essential work beforehand, so they are not inconvenienced.

