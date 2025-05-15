Himachal Pradesh Board HPBOSE Class 10 Results 2025 Out: Check Here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially announced the Class 10 board exam results today, May 15, 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their scores by visiting the official website — hpbose.org — and entering their roll numbers.

Key Highlights:

Results Declared: May 15, 2025

Exam Dates: March 4 to March 22, 2025

Total Students Appeared: Approximately 1.95 lakh (Classes 10 & 12 combined)

Pass Criteria: Minimum 33% marks in each subject and overall (including theory and practicals)

Students failing to meet the minimum requirement in any subject will be marked as "Compartment" or "Fail" accordingly.

How to Check HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2025:

Visit the official website: hpbose.org

Click on the “Class 10 Result 2025” link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number in the designated field.

Click on Submit.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and print a copy of your marksheet for future reference.

In 2024, the Class 10 pass percentage was 74.61%, with 92 students making it to the top 10 merit list. Class 12 recorded a 73.76% pass rate, with 41 students in the merit list — 30 of them girls.

With the announcement of the 2025 results, HPBOSE is expected to release further details such as topper names, overall pass percentage, and district-wise performance. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy and regularly check the official website for updates.