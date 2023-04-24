Maruti Suzuki on Monday launched the Fronx compact SUV in the Indian market and the starting price of the vehicle was Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). A new edition in the Maruthi Suzuki family the Fronx 1.0-litre K-Series Turbo Boosterjet engine is available at a starting price of Rs 9.72 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.13 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

Customers can book the Maruti Suzuki Fronx online or via the company’s Nexa dealerships at a token amount of Rs 11,000. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes in five variants - Sigma, Delta, Delta+ Zeta and Alpha.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx compact SUV is available in 10 monotone and dual-tone paint schemes. The 7 monotone shades include – Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Bluish Black, Celestial Blue, Opulent Red, and Earthen Brown. The dual-tone colour combinations on offer are Splendid Silver with Bluish Black Roof, Opulent Red with Bluish Black Roof and Earthen Brown with Bluish Black Roof.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes in a 1.0L K-Series turbo Boosterjet petrol engine featuring Progressive Smart Hybrid technology that will generate 99 hp power and 147 Nm torque.

It also comes in a 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle star stop technology, producing 89 hp power and 113 Nm torque.

Transmission options include a five-speed manual transmission, five-speed AGS transmission and six-speed AMT.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is said to be a crossover and has a mini Grand Vitara-like exterior and Baleno-like interior with features like a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment, 360-degree camera, and up to six airbags.

