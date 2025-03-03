March 4, 2025: Iftar Timings, Sehri Timings - Ramadan 2025

The sacred month of Ramadan, the most important time for Muslims across the world, began on Sunday. In this holy month, the believers follow strict fasting, or Roza, and pray with their hearts in quest of grace and mercy of the Lord.

The second fasting day, which was on Monday, is very significant as it is a test of one's faith and commitment. Muslims adhere to strict rituals, such as the intake of Sehri, a pre-dawn meal, and Iftar, a breaking-of-the-fast meal, at particular times.

Sehri and Iftar timings are slightly different in different cities. For example, on Monday, March 3, 2025, the Iftar timings for major Indian cities were:

Delhi: 6:25 PM

Noida: 6:24 PM (Sehri at 5:24 AM)

Mumbai: 6:45 PM

Hyderabad: 6:24 PM

Kanpur: 6:13 PM

Lucknow: 6:10 PM

For the next few days, the Sehri and Iftar times are as follows:

March 4:

Sehri: 5:24 AM

Iftar: 6:24 PM

March 5:

Sehri: 5:23 AM

Iftar: 6:25 PM

As Muslims go through the holy month of Ramadan, they try to strengthen their bond with the Almighty, asking for forgiveness, and spiritual development. The strict fasting and prayers during this time are a reflection of their faith and commitment.

Also read: AP DSC Recruitment 2025: Notification for 16,347 Teacher Vacancies