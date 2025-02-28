March 2025 Holi Date, Holidays and Festival Importance: Holi, Ugadi, Eid-ul-Fitr

In March 2025, students can look forward to several school holidays coinciding with various festivals and weekends, providing ample time to relax before the new academic year begins. Here's a detailed list:

March 13, 2025 (Thursday): Holika Dahan

Symbolizing the victory of good over evil, Holika Dahan is celebrated with bonfires, especially in Northern India. Schools in many states remain closed to allow students to participate in the festivities.

March 14, 2025 (Friday): Holi

Following Holika Dahan, Holi, the vibrant festival of colors, marks the arrival of spring. Celebrated nationwide, schools across various states declare holidays, enabling students to enjoy the festival with family and friends.

March 30, 2025 (Sunday): Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Chaitra Sukhladi

These festivals herald the Hindu New Year in different regions: Ugadi in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana; Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra; and Chaitra Sukhladi in parts of North India. This year, they fall on a Sunday, aligning with the weekend.

March 31, 2025 (Monday): Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, is one of the most significant Islamic festivals. Observed nationwide, it is a gazetted holiday, leading to school closures across the country.

In addition to these festivals, students will benefit from regular weekends throughout March. Following the conclusion of annual examinations, schools often grant a brief recess, allowing students to rejuvenate before embarking on the new academic session.

Note: Holiday dates may vary based on regional calendars and specific school policies. It's advisable to consult the official holiday list issued by local educational authorities or individual schools.