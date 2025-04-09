Mahavir Jayanti on April 10: Is It a Bank Holiday or Not?

On April 10, 2025, many states will close their banks to celebrate Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahavir Janmakalyanak. It's important to note that bank holiday schedules vary depending on the region and state; customers are advised to check with their local bank or refer to the official RBI holiday calendar to check if their bank will be open or closed on that day or not. Even though some physical bank branches may be closed, digital services such as UPI, mobile banking, ATMs, and internet banking will remain available.

In the month of April, several bank holidays are scheduled across different states, including observances such as Mahavir Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday, Bohag Bihu, Basava Jayanti, and Akshaya Tritiya. Besides these days, April 1st was an official bank holiday across all states for the finalization of yearly accounts.

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most celebrated days every year for the Jain community across the country. It commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism.

Mahavir Jayanti—Which states will banks be closed on April 10?

Banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand on April 10th, 2025, to commemorate Mahavir Jayanti.