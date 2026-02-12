Mahashivratri Puja Time 2026: Nishita Kaal, Prahar Timings, and Fasting Details

Mahashivratri, revered as one of the holiest festivals in Hinduism, is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. In 2026, the sacred occasion will be observed on February 15, drawing millions of devotees to temples and prayer gatherings across India. Known as the “Great Night of Shiva,” the festival symbolizes spiritual awakening, self-discipline, and the pursuit of inner peace.

Celebrated on the Chaturdashi tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna, Mahashivratri is marked by fasting, night-long prayers, and devotional rituals believed to bring blessings, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

Mahashivratri 2026: Date and Important Timings

This year, the Chaturdashi tithi begins at 5:04 PM on February 15 and concludes at 5:34 PM on February 16. Since the sacred period extends through the night, devotees will observe the fast on February 15 and perform special midnight worship.

Night Puja Timings (Prahar):

First Prahar: 6:11 PM – 9:23 PM (Feb 15)

Second Prahar: 9:23 PM – 12:35 AM (Feb 16)

Third Prahar: 12:35 AM – 3:47 AM

Fourth Prahar: 3:47 AM – 6:59 AM

Most Auspicious Time (Nishita Kaal):

12:09 AM to 1:01 AM on February 16 is considered the most powerful period for offering prayers and performing Shiva Lingam Abhishek.

Parana Time (Breaking the Fast):

Devotees can conclude their fast between 6:59 AM and 3:24 PM on February 16.

Spiritual Significance of Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri commemorates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, representing the harmony between masculine and feminine energies. The festival is also associated with spiritual enlightenment, encouraging devotees to overcome ignorance and move toward wisdom.

According to belief, Lord Shiva performed the Tandava, the cosmic dance symbolizing creation, preservation, and transformation, on this sacred night. Staying awake in prayer is thought to help devotees attain higher awareness and inner clarity.

Astrological alignments occurring during Mahashivratri further enhance its importance, and many believe that sincere prayers offered on this night can fulfil wishes and remove obstacles.

Historical and Mythological Background

While Mahashivratri has been celebrated for centuries, its origins are deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. One legend describes it as the night Shiva married Parvati, marking the merging of divine energies. Another tradition suggests it is the night when Shiva manifested as an infinite pillar of light, symbolizing his limitless nature.

Over time, the festival evolved into a powerful occasion for reflection, penance, and devotion, inspiring followers to strengthen their spiritual path.

Rituals Observed on Mahashivratri

Devotional practices play a central role in the celebration:

Fasting: Many devotees observe a strict fast, with some choosing a nirjala fast (without food or water).

Abhishekam: The Shiva Lingam is bathed with sacred offerings such as water, milk, curd, honey, ghee, and sugar during rituals like Rudrabhishek.

Bilva Leaves Offering: Presenting Bel leaves is considered highly auspicious and essential for worship.

Mantra Chanting: Reciting powerful mantras is believed to invoke divine blessings. Popular chants include:

Om Namah Shivaya

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti Vardhanam…

Night Vigil: Devotees remain awake throughout the night, meditating, singing hymns, and participating in temple ceremonies.

Grand Celebrations Across India

Mahashivratri is observed with great enthusiasm in prominent pilgrimage destinations such as Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi), Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain, Kedarnath, and many other Shiva temples. These sacred sites attract large crowds who gather to seek blessings and witness elaborate rituals.

A Night of Devotion and Transformation

Beyond festivities, Mahashivratri encourages introspection and spiritual discipline. It is seen as an opportunity to let go of negativity, embrace positivity, and reconnect with one’s inner self.

As devotees prepare for Mahashivratri 2026, the festival serves as a reminder of faith, renewal, and the timeless power of devotion—inviting everyone to experience the calm and strength that come from spiritual connection.

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