Maharashtra Public Holidays 2026 Announced: 24 State-Wide Holidays, Special Bhaubeej Break Added

The Maharashtra government has officially released the public holiday calendar for the year 2026, confirming a total of 24 state-wide public holidays for government offices. Along with this, a special additional public holiday has been declared on the occasion of Bhaubeej, which will be observed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

The holiday notification has been issued by the General Administration Department (GAD). The declared holidays will be applicable across all state government offices, government undertakings, municipal corporations, municipal councils, nagar panchayats, zilla parishads, panchayat samitis, and gram panchayats across Maharashtra.

The holiday list covers major religious festivals, cultural celebrations, and nationally significant days. The inclusion of Bhaubeej as an extra holiday reflects the state government’s recognition of its cultural importance. Celebrated as a part of Diwali festivities, Bhaubeej symbolises the bond between brothers and sisters and is widely observed across Maharashtra. The decision is expected to be warmly welcomed by government employees and citizens who traditionally celebrate the occasion with family gatherings and rituals.

In addition to general public holidays, the government has also announced a bank-only holiday on April 1, 2026 (Wednesday). This day will be reserved exclusively for annual financial closing and audit procedures. Banks will remain closed to the public on this day to ensure the smooth completion of year-end accounting activities.

Complete List of Maharashtra Public Holidays 2026

Republic Day – January 26, Monday

Mahashivratri – February 15, Sunday

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti – February 19, Thursday

Holi (Second Day) – March 3, Tuesday

Gudi Padwa – March 19, Thursday

Ramzan Eid (Eid-ul-Fitr) – March 21, Saturday

Ram Navami – March 26, Thursday

Mahavir Jayanti – March 31, Tuesday

Good Friday – April 3, Friday

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti – April 14, Tuesday

Maharashtra Day – May 1, Friday

Buddha Purnima – May 1, Friday

Bakri Eid (Eid-ul-Zuha) – May 28, Thursday

Muharram – June 26, Friday

Independence Day – August 15, Saturday

Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) – August 15, Saturday

Eid-e-Milad – August 26, Wednesday

Ganesh Chaturthi – September 14, Monday

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti – October 2, Friday

Dussehra – October 20, Tuesday

Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) – November 8, Sunday

Diwali (Balipratipada) – November 10, Tuesday

Guru Nanak Jayanti – November 24, Tuesday

Christmas – December 25, Friday

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Bank Holiday (For Banks Only)

Annual Bank Closing Day – April 1, Wednesday

The early release of the 2026 holiday calendar will help government departments, institutions, and the general public plan their schedules well in advance. It also provides clarity for travel planning, festival celebrations, and administrative operations.

By balancing national observances, religious celebrations, and official administrative requirements, the Maharashtra government’s 2026 holiday schedule aims to ensure public convenience while maintaining operational efficiency across departments.