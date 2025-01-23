Maharashtra public holidays 2025:Check Maharashtra state government holiday list for 2025

The Maharashtra state government has officially declared the public holidays for the year 2025 in a notification issued on December 4, 2024. These holidays are applicable to state government employees as per Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881. In total, the government has announced 24 paid holidays for the year, along with additional holidays for certain organizations.

Public Holidays for Maharashtra in 2025:

Republic Day: January 26, 2025

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: February 19, 2025

Mahashivratri: February 26, 2025

Holi: March 14, 2025

Gudhi Padwa: March 30, 2025

Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitra): March 31, 2025

Ram Navami: April 6, 2025

Mahavir Janmakalyanak: April 10, 2025

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14, 2025

Good Friday: April 18, 2025

Maharashtra Din: May 1, 2025

Buddha Purnima: May 12, 2025

Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha): June 7, 2025

Muharram: July 6, 2025

Independence Day: August 15, 2025

Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi): August 15, 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27, 2025

Id-E-Milad: September 5, 2025

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 2, 2025

Dasara: October 2, 2025

Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan): October 21, 2025

Diwali (Bali Pratipada): October 22, 2025

Guru Nanak Jayanti: November 5, 2025

Christmas: December 25, 2025

Additional Holidays for Maharashtra Government Organizations:

Maharashtra has also announced an additional holiday for the following organizations:

State Government Offices

State Public Sector Undertakings

Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats, Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, and Village Panchayats

This additional holiday will be observed on Bhaubeej, October 23, 2025 (Thursday), bringing the total number of public holidays for these organizations to 25.