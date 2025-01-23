Maharashtra public holidays 2025:Check Maharashtra state government holiday list for 2025
The Maharashtra state government has officially declared the public holidays for the year 2025 in a notification issued on December 4, 2024. These holidays are applicable to state government employees as per Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881. In total, the government has announced 24 paid holidays for the year, along with additional holidays for certain organizations.
Public Holidays for Maharashtra in 2025:
Republic Day: January 26, 2025
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: February 19, 2025
Mahashivratri: February 26, 2025
Holi: March 14, 2025
Gudhi Padwa: March 30, 2025
Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitra): March 31, 2025
Ram Navami: April 6, 2025
Mahavir Janmakalyanak: April 10, 2025
Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14, 2025
Good Friday: April 18, 2025
Maharashtra Din: May 1, 2025
Buddha Purnima: May 12, 2025
Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha): June 7, 2025
Muharram: July 6, 2025
Independence Day: August 15, 2025
Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi): August 15, 2025
Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27, 2025
Id-E-Milad: September 5, 2025
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 2, 2025
Dasara: October 2, 2025
Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan): October 21, 2025
Diwali (Bali Pratipada): October 22, 2025
Guru Nanak Jayanti: November 5, 2025
Christmas: December 25, 2025
Additional Holidays for Maharashtra Government Organizations:
Maharashtra has also announced an additional holiday for the following organizations:
State Government Offices
State Public Sector Undertakings
Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats, Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, and Village Panchayats
This additional holiday will be observed on Bhaubeej, October 23, 2025 (Thursday), bringing the total number of public holidays for these organizations to 25.