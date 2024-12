Maharashtra Public Holidays 2025: Complete List

The Maharashtra government has declared its list of public holidays for 2025, which will give a total of 24 designated days off to state government employees and an extra holiday for Bhaubeej. This declaration is a reference for public institutions, private organizations, and individuals planning their schedules for the next year.

List of Public Holidays in Maharashtra for 2025

Here are the public holidays in Maharashtra for 2025:

Republic Day: January 26, 2025 - Sunday

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: February 19, 2025 - Wednesday

Mahashivratri: February 26, 2025 - Wednesday

Holi: March 14, 2025 - Friday

Gudhi Padwa: March 30, 2025 - Sunday

Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitra): March 31, 2025 - Monday

Ram Navami: April 6, 2025 - Sunday

Mahavir Janmakalyanak: April 10, 2025 - Thursday

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14, 2025 - Monday

Good Friday: April 18, 2025 - Friday

Maharashtra Din: May 1, 2025 - Thursday

Buddha Purnima: May 12, 2025 - Monday

Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha): June 7, 2025 - Saturday

Muharram: July 6, 2025 (Sunday)

Independence Day: August 15, 2025 (Friday)

Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi): August 15, 2025 (Friday)

Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27, 2025 (Wednesday)

Id-E-Milad: September 5, 2025 (Friday)

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 2, 2025 (Thursday)

Dussehra: October 2, 2025 (Thursday)

Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan): October 21, 2025 (Tuesday)

Diwali (Bali Pratipada): October 22, 2025 (Wednesday)

Guru Nanak Jayanti: November 5, 2025 (Wednesday)

Christmas: December 25, 2025 (Thursday)

Bhaubeej: October 23, 2025 (additional holiday)

