Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Congress’s Longstanding Struggles Persist

The relationship between Maharashtra and Congress has been fraught with tension for many years, much like oil and water that never mix. From the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the political reigns of Yashwantrao Chavan and Sharad Pawar, Congress - Delhi has consistently sought to undermine Maharashtra's leadership and influence.

Historically, the Congress administration attempted to curtail the power of Maharashtra’s kings. National ideologies were significantly shaped by the thoughts and actions of figures like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Shahu Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. However, whenever these ideologies clashed with those of the Congress party—which dominated Indian politics for nearly seven decades—the voices of these towering figures were often suppressed.

One notable example is Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, who sparked outrage in Maharashtra by referring to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a "misguided patriot" in his famous book Discovery of India. This portrayal angered many in Maharashtra, prompting Nehru to commission the construction of a statue of Shivaji in the state to pacify the people. Yashwantrao Chavan played a key role in making this happen.

Similarly, the Congress party has been accused of trying to diminish the legacy of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. Ambedkar faced two electoral defeats in Lok Sabha elections against Congress candidates, leading many to believe that the party sought to weaken his influence. Furthermore, the Congress has continuously sidelined Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a practice still evident today under leaders like Rahul Gandhi.

Maharashtra’s strong ideological stance has long posed a challenge to the Congress party's dynastic politics. This has led to frequent clashes, with Maharashtra's icons often targeted. Congress-led administrations in states like Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka have been accused of dismantling statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and opposing new installations in his honor.

Congress leaders have also made controversial statements about Shivaji’s descendants, further straining relations. A former chief minister even claimed Nehru was superior to Shivaji, while politicians like Jitendra Awhad have made derogatory remarks about Shivaji’s legacy.

Even figures like actor Amol Kolhe, once a vocal supporter of Shivaji’s heritage, have faced backlash for decisions perceived as disrespectful to Maharashtra’s history. Kolhe's involvement in renaming the city of Aurangabad and filming love scenes on a Shivaji-related fort drew criticism. Leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi have also aligned with certain historians who credit a dargah at Vishalgad for the restoration of Shivaji’s lineage, further igniting debate.

The Congress party's longstanding tendency to downplay the achievements of Maharashtra’s heroes reflects a broader pattern of diminishing local pride and historical significance. Maharashtrians are encouraged to stay firm in their cultural pride and continue to honor their rich heritage amidst these challenges.