Lunar Eclipse on Holi 2025: Date, Time, Food Rules, and Blood Moon Sighting in India?

The whole of India is gearing up for Holi, the festival of colors. People across the country are jumping in excitement as they are planning the festivities and celebrating with family. Since Holi falls on an extended weekend, it comes off as a huge relief for families as adequate rest will also be there after playing Holi. However, there is one thing to be noticed here. Lunar Eclipse is also on the same day as Holi this year. Let us look to get more details about the exact timings and food rules to follow during the eclipse.

Lunar Eclipse on Holi: Date and Time

The night sky across the world will witness a rare sight on March 14, 2025 as the first lunar eclipse of the year is all set to occur. Hindu culture always attach cultural and spiritual significance to the lunar eclipse as the belief is that it will influence human lives and natural events.

The first contact with the Penumbra - 09:29 AM

First contact with the Umbra - 10:41 AM

The Total phase begins at 11:57 AM

Maximum of Lunar Eclipse - 12:29 PM

Total Phase Ends - 01:01 PM

Last contact with the umbra - 02:17 PM

Last contact with the penumbra - 03:29 PM

The moon will turn reddish, a phenomenon known as the Blood Moon. Unfortunately, India won't be able to witness the full Lunar Eclipse in India. However, people from America, Western Europe, and the Atlantic will get to witness the same.

Since the eclipse coincides with Holi, a festival that symbolizes the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil, it is considered auspicious to have this alignment of celestial events and festivals.

As the March Eclipse will not be visible in India, the Sutak Kaal, a period considered inauspicious in Hindu traditions, will not be observed. But, the September lunar eclipse might have "Sutak Kaal" if the eclipse gets visible in the country.