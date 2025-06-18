Litchi Gravy Momos Viral Video: Netizens Frustrated with Delhi Street Vendor

Despite their long history, food fusions possess certain limitations. Not all foods complement one another, and not all foods should be combined. A video featuring a Delhi street vendor making litchi gravy momos has gained widespread attention on the internet.

This street food vendor went above and beyond to make a probably unnecessary dish if Fanta Maggi, Gajar Halwa Dosa, and Chocolate Samosa weren't enough. The video shows the man preparing a gravy with mayonnaise, onion, ginger, garlic, tomato, and a few more spices. Furthermore, it is clear that one would assume it to be spicy, although this is untrue. He opens a bottle of litchi juice at that moment and pours it into the pan with the cream. He then goes ahead and adds fried momos to the gravy after adding chunks of litchi.

The user 'bhukkad_bagh' posted the video to Instagram, and since then, it has received about 3.5 million views.

Disgusted, the viewers expressed their feelings in the comments and declared that momos shouldn't be spoiled under the name of fusions, and they should be protected at all costs. Some criticized the food vendor for making such a meal, but the video went viral, and the vendor may get more customers who try Litchi Momos.