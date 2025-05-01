List of School Holidays in May 2025 India

As the school year ends, schools in India begin their summer holidays but at different times in different areas. In the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, summer holidays usually start in April and extend through early June, giving students an earn two-month break from the sweltering heat and humidity.

Regional Variations

On the other hand, eastern states such as West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Assam typically have their summer vacations from mid-May to mid-June, mirroring the increasing temperatures and periodic thunderstorms in these areas. Western Indian states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan have a similar calendar, with vacations beginning in early to mid-May and continuing until mid- to late June. The hot weather in these areas warrants a longer holiday, though coastal regions such as Mumbai have some respite from sea breezes.

Getting the Best out of Summer Break

Students nationwide are urged to make the most of their summer break, not just for leisure but also for self-improvement. They can read, discover new hobbies, attend summer camps, and spend quality time with family and friends.

Major School Holidays in May 2025

Apart from the summer vacation, May 2025 will also have some important school holidays in India. Some of the important holidays are:

May 1: May Day/Labour Day (all over India) Maharashtra Day (Maharashtra) and Gujarat Day (Gujarat)

May 5: Sita Navami (observed by Hindus all over India)

May 8: Rabindra Jayanti (West Bengal and Tripura)

May 9: Maharana Pratap Jayanti (Rajasthan, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh)

May 12: Buddha Purnima (all over India gazetted holiday)

May 16: Sikkim State Day (Sikkim)

May 24: Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti (Tripura)

May 30: Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji's Martyrdom Day (Punjab)

These holidays can lead to longer weekends or shorter summer vacations, depending on the schedule of schools reopening.

Conclusion

Indian school summer vacations are a crucial component of the academic year, giving students much-needed time to rest and relax. If students and parents know the local variations in the summer vacation timings, they can plan and make the most out of this period. Whether reading, discovering new hobbies or just spending quality time with family and friends, summer vacations present a great opportunity for self-development and rejuvenation.

