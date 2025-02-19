LIC Smart Pension Policy: Benefits,Featues, Eligibility and How to Apply Online
LIC’s Smart Pension Plan is a non-participating, non-linked, individual/group savings and immediate annuity plan designed to meet various retirement needs. With a wide range of annuity options for both single and joint life, this plan provides flexibility and financial security to policyholders.
Key Features of LIC Smart Pension Plan
Age Eligibility
- Minimum Entry Age: 18 years (allowing early retirement planning)
- Maximum Entry Age: Ranges from 65 to 100 years, depending on the selected annuity option.
Flexible Annuity Options
- Single Life Annuity: Provides annuity payments throughout the annuitant’s lifetime.
- Joint Life Annuity: Ensures continuous annuity payments for both the primary annuitant and the secondary annuitant (e.g., spouse).
Exclusive Benefits for Existing LIC Customers
- Higher annuity rates fo`r existing LIC policyholders.
- Additional benefits for nominees/beneficiaries of deceased policyholders.
Liquidity and Withdrawal Options
- Partial or full withdrawals are allowed under specific conditions to provide financial flexibility.
- Flexible Annuity Payment Modes
Policyholders can select their preferred payment frequency:
- Monthly
- Quarterly
- Half-Yearly
- Yearly
The annuity installment amount is calculated based on the chosen payment mode.
Special Features for NPS Subscribers
- National Pension System (NPS) subscribers can opt for an immediate annuity, ensuring a smooth transition to a retirement income stream.
Financial Security for Dependent Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan)
- The plan includes provisions to secure financial benefits for dependents with disabilities.
Policy Loan Facility
- Loans can be availed after three months from the date of policy issuance or post the free-look period, whichever is later.
LIC Smart Pension Plan: Key Details
- Minimum Purchase Price: ₹1,00,000
- Maximum Purchase Price: No limit (subject to underwriting policy approval)
Minimum Annuity Amounts:
- ₹1,000 per month
- ₹3,000 per quarter
- ₹6,000 per half-year
- ₹12,000 per annum
- Maximum Annuity: No limit
- Mode of Premium Payment: Single Premium
Death and Survival Benefits
Survival Benefits
- Annuity payouts continue as per the chosen annuity option, ensuring a steady income stream for the annuitant.
Death Benefits
- Upon the annuitant’s passing, the nominee/beneficiary will receive payouts based on the selected option. Payment modes include:
- Lump Sum
- Annuitization of Death Benefit
- Installments
- Liquidity Option
- Advanced Annuity Option
- Annuity Accumulation Option
How to Buy LIC Smart Pension Plan
LIC Smart Pension Plan is easily accessible through multiple channels:
Offline: Available via LIC agents, intermediaries, Point of Sales Persons-Life Insurance (POSP-LI), and Common Public Service Centers (CPSC-SPV).
Online: Can be purchased directly at www.licindia.in.
How to Submit a Digital Life Certificate for LIC Pension Policyholders
LIC pension policyholders can submit their Digital Life Certificate (DLC) through the Jeevan Pramaan platform, ensuring hassle-free pension disbursement. The process is as follows:
- Visit the official Jeevan Pramaan website (https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in).
- Download and install the Jeevan Pramaan app on your smartphone or visit the nearest Citizen Service Centre (CSC) for assistance.
- Register using Aadhaar and biometric authentication.
- Generate and submit the DLC online.
- Confirmation will be sent via SMS and email.
By submitting a digital life certificate, pensioners can ensure uninterrupted annuity payments without needing to visit an LIC branch.
LIC’s Smart Pension Plan is a well-structured financial product offering guaranteed retirement income with multiple annuity options. Whether you are an NPS subscriber, an existing LIC policyholder, or planning for a secure retirement, this plan provides flexible and reliable solutions. With online and offline purchase options, easy loan accessibility, and financial security for dependents, LIC Smart Pension Plan is a comprehensive choice for a worry-free retirement.