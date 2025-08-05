KSRTC Strike: Bengaluru Hit by Transport Strike, WFH Advisory Issued by Govt

Karnataka is facing significant transportation disruptions as employees of state-run transport corporations, including KSRTC, began an indefinite strike on Tuesday. The strike follows the breakdown of talks between the government and employee unions over pending salaries and wage revisions.

🚍 Why Are Transport Employees on Strike?

The protest, spearheaded by the KSRTC Staff and Workers' Federation, demands:

Payment of 38 months’ salary arrears, and

Implementation of a pending salary hike with effect from January 1, 2024.

The government had reportedly offered to clear 24 months of arrears, asking workers to forego the remaining, but the unions refused to budge.

“We need all 38 months of arrears. There was no clarity on the wage hike either. So we are going ahead with the strike,” said H.V. Anantha Subbarao, president of the KSRTC Staff and Workers' Federation.

🛑 Major Impact on Bengaluru: WFH Advisory Issued

With the state capital Bengaluru heavily reliant on public transport, especially KSRTC and BMTC buses, the state government has advised IT firms and private offices in the city to allow employees to work from home (WFH) to ease traffic pressure and reduce public inconvenience.

🚕 Government Moves to Reduce Public Inconvenience

To counter the impact of the strike, authorities are:

Engaging private bus operators,

Temporarily hiring autos, taxis, and minibuses, and

Exploring emergency permits for private fleets.

However, private transporters have placed their own set of demands, including:

15-day road tax waiver,

60:40 phased permit allocation policy,

50% fine waiver on digital surveillance audits, and

Crackdown on government buses operating on private routes.

📍 Regional Impact: Not All Districts Affected

The strike's impact is expected to vary across Karnataka:

Shivamogga, Udupi, and Mangaluru are likely to remain largely unaffected due to strong private bus networks.

In Uttara Kannada, KSRTC employees have opted out of the strike altogether.

⚠️ Last-Minute Talks Fail

A final attempt to resolve the issue on Monday—led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy—ended without a breakthrough.

“We’re not satisfied with the offer. The strike will go ahead as planned,” said union leaders after the meeting.

🔄 What’s Next?

Unless fresh negotiations are initiated, the strike could cripple daily commutes and disrupt normal life across the state. Commuters are advised to check alternative travel arrangements and stay updated on public advisories.