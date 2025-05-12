Kolkata Airport Metro Nears Launch: Yellow Line to Connect City to NSCBI Airport

Kolkata: Relief is finally on the horizon for thousands of daily commuters battling congestion on their way to Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. The much-anticipated Airport Metro—part of the Yellow Line (Noapara-Barasat Corridor)—is on the verge of becoming operational, with authorities eyeing a launch within the next couple of months.

A Seamless Link from City to Sky

The first phase of the Noapara-Barasat Corridor will span 6.2 km, connecting four key stations:

Noapara, Dum Dum Cantonment, Jessore Road, and Jai Hind Biman Bandar (Airport Terminal).

While Noapara and Dum Dum Cantonment stations are elevated, Jessore Road and the Jai Hind Biman Bandar station have been constructed underground for direct airport accessibility.

“This is just the beginning. Phase I of the 16-km corridor is ready, and we’re working to extend connectivity deeper into the northern fringes of Kolkata,” a senior site engineer confirmed.

Once operational, the line will offer direct metro access from suburbs like Dunlop and Baranagar to the airport—eliminating road chaos and drastically cutting travel time.

Spotlight: Jai Hind Biman Bandar Station

The crown jewel of this new stretch is the Jai Hind Biman Bandar metro station, designed to handle high footfall with ease. This state-of-the-art underground facility spans four levels—ground, concourse, platform, and undercroft—with the concourse alone covering 14,645 sq. m.

Unique Features of the Station:

Five Platforms: A first for any Indian metro station

Platform 1: Side platform

Platforms 2–5: Island platforms

Platform 5: Reserved for emergency services

Platform Usage:

Platforms 1 & 2: Noapara–Airport route

Platforms 3 & 4: New Garia–VIP Road route

Passenger Amenities:

6 lifts, 6 staircases, 12 escalators

2 drinking water booths

2 paid toilet complexes (with accessible facilities)

Subway connectivity for seamless interchanges

Adjacent to the station is the Jai Hind Yard, a 17,497 sq. m facility supporting train operations and maintenance.

Ready for Launch: Awaiting CRS Clearance

The 7-km Noapara–Jai Hind stretch is fully constructed and waiting for a green signal from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

Noapara–Dum Dum Cantonment (2.84 km): Cleared by CRS in June 2023

Dum Dum Cantonment–Jai Hind (4.20 km): Inspection scheduled this month

“All engineering work is complete. Both Noapara and Jai Hind stations are ready for commercial use,” a senior official confirmed.

What’s Ahead for the Yellow Line?

While Phase I nears launch, the next two phases are at varying stages of progress:

Phase II (Jai Hind–Michael Nagar, 2.48 km): Under construction

Phase III (Michael Nagar–Barasat, 8.25 km): Delayed due to encroachment issues

A fresh tender for the Airport–Michael Nagar stretch has been floated. However, further approvals are awaited from the Airport Authority of India.

More Metro Expansions Coming Soon

Kolkata’s metro infrastructure is on an accelerated path. Alongside the Yellow Line, the following projects are also making headway:

East-West Metro (Esplanade–Sealdah Extension, 2.6 km): Likely to be inaugurated soon by PM Narendra Modi, making the full corridor from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V operational.

Orange Line (Ruby–Beleghata Extension, 4.5 km): Nearing completion.

With the Airport Metro nearly ready and other metro lines progressing steadily, Kolkata is set to redefine its public transport landscape—ushering in a new era of hassle-free, time-saving, and eco-friendly urban travel.