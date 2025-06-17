Kerala Schools Holiday today, June 17 due to Red alert!

Heavy rain in Kerala, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declaring an orange alert for districts of Kannur and Kasaragod and a yellow alert for eight other districts, namely Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad, today. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in Kerala during the next two days due to active cyclonic circulations and forming low-pressure conditions over the region. Given the heavy rainfall, the Kasaragod District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions across the district today, June 17.

School Holidays Announced in Some Districts

Due to the extensive rainfall, the Kasaragod District Collector has announced a holiday for all educational institutions throughout the district today, June 17. The holiday is for schools, colleges, professional colleges, Kendriya Vidyalayas, tuition centers, madrasas, anganwadis, and special classes. All examinations will, however, be conducted according to the original schedule. Schools were shut down in 11 districts yesterday, including Kasaragod, Thrissur, Wayanad, Malappuram, Kannur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Palakkad, and Pathanamthitta, because of heavy rains.

Rainfall Prediction and Warnings

The IMD has the following alerts for Kerala:

Orange Alert (Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall - 7 to 20 cm): Kannur and Kasaragod districts on June 17.

Yellow Alert (Heavy Rainfall - 7 to 11 cm): Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts on June 17, and Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts on June 18.

Precautions and Safety Measures

The authorities have alerted citizens to stay cautious, especially in orange and yellow warning districts, and to pay attention to local weather information as the situation unfolds. The State Disaster Management Authority has also cautioned citizens against traveling unnecessarily and adhering strictly to safety measures taken by local administrations.

Impact of Heavy Rains

The incessant rains have already resulted in tragic events throughout the state, such as tree uprootals, increased river levels, and the opening of shutters at several dams. High-range mudslides, flooding of low-lying regions, and severe sea erosion along coastal belts have also been witnessed.⁵

Citizens are also cautioned to remain updated with the current weather updates and to adopt precautionary measures to stay safe.