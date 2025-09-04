Kerala School Holidays September 2025: Onam Break Full List Revealed!

September is a festive month in Kerala, and schools across the state are preparing for an extended break to mark Onam, the biggest cultural celebration of the region. According to the official academic calendar, schools will remain closed from September 4 to September 7, with regular classes resuming from September 8.

Onam is more than just a festival in Kerala, it is a time when families come together, homes are decorated with flower carpets, and the aroma of traditional Onam Sadhya fills the air. The four day school holiday ensures that students and teachers alike can immerse themselves fully in the spirit of the season. From cultural performances and boat races to temple visits and family feasts, this period becomes a mix of celebration and bonding.

The Kerala Education Department schedules these holidays every year to align with Onam so that schools and students can observe the tradition without academic interruptions. The extended break is particularly important as it allows students to reconnect with cultural values while taking a short pause from their studies. For many children, the Onam vacation is a time to visit relatives, participate in local festivities, and enjoy a much needed break during the academic term.

Parents are advised to note that schools will reopen promptly on September 8 and that attendance will be monitored closely after the festive week. While the holiday spirit is high, students may also use part of the time to catch up on assignments or prepare for the coming months of the school year.

The September school break highlights how festivals continue to shape the rhythm of everyday life in Kerala, blending education with tradition in a way that is unique to the state.