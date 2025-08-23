Kerala Onam August 2025 Holidays: Banks Shut, Schools and Offices to Follow

Onam is Kerala’s signature harvest festival, deeply rooted in tradition and celebrated with grandeur. Although the main festivities fall in early September this year, preparations and holiday observances extend from late August, impacting schools, banks, and government offices across the state.

In 2025, Onam will be officially observed from August 26 to September 4. During this period, banks will remain closed statewide, providing respite from the routine and allowing families to prepare for the grand festivities. The statutory bank holidays in Kerala will include the key days of Onam, Thiruvonam, and related observances.

Schools and colleges in Kerala plan their academic calendars around these dates. The official school holiday list shows that August includes the Independence Day break on the fifteenth. Although Onam itself falls in early September, Ayyankali Jayanthi on August 28 is a regional public holiday, and schools may observe a break depending on local administration. Most educational institutions will remain open until late August before closing for the Onam season.

As for government offices, including public sector undertakings and state administrative departments, they typically follow the public holiday schedule. While August does not feature a full-scale Onam closure, the state may mark Ayyankali Jayanthi on the 28th as a non-working day, followed by a cluster of closings starting from the last days of August into early September. This pattern ensures that citizens and officials alike have the space to celebrate key rituals as preparations build.

Beyond closures, the cultural energy ramps up significantly in August. Cities and towns begin lighting up with floral rangoli, cultural performances and preparatory events like boat races and traditional dances. This phase, often known as the pre-Onam vibe, is essential to the mood leading into the actual holiday season.