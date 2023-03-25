New Delhi: As Indians resumed globetrotting, be it in search of employment opportunities, education or tourism after the Centre lifted Covid19-induced lockdown, the demand for the passports rose exponentially. From 01 June 2021 until 28 February 2023, the government issued a record 1,86,33,173 passports.

Kerala topped the list with 23,69,727 passports issued, closely followed by Maharashtra (19,86,829). Uttar Pradesh ranked third, followed by Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Gujarat and Telangana. These six States together accounted for about 50 per cent of all the passports issued during the period under consideration.

The southern state Kerala, with an estimated population of 3.51 crore, is way ahead of all states in terms of number of passports issued during the last two years.

Among southern states, Tamil Nadu ranked second with 16,69,807 passports issued while Karnataka ranked third 11,29,758, Telangana took fourth position with 10,22,887 and Andhra Pradesh came distant fifth with 7,99,713 passports.

