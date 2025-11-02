Kerala Declares January 2 Mannam Jayanthi a Public Holiday Under NI Act

The NSS has thanked the Kerala state government for declaring the public holiday on account of Mannam Jayanthi, celebrated every year on January 2, under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

In a statement issued here on Friday, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair hailed the government decision, saying it was a long-pending demand of the organization. Mannam Jayanthi's inclusion in the list of public holidays under the Act was a well-thought-out decision, recognizing the cultural and social importance of the day, he added.

Nair recalled that though Mannath Padmanabhan, the founder of NSS, worked mainly for the upliftment of the Nair community, his services covered people from all walks of life cutting across communities and faiths. The selfless service of this veteran statesman was recognized by the Government of India, which conferred on him the Padma Bhushan in 1966.

He further said that though the Kerala government had declared January 2 a public holiday in 2014, it applied only to government offices and institutions falling under the state's purview. Employees in institutions under the Negotiable Instruments Act, like banks and other financial institutions, were not covered under this holiday earlier.

Many of them could not attend the Mannam Jayanthi celebration held at the NSS headquarters in Perunna. Now, all of them will be able to take part in the commemorations to be held to mark the life and contributions of Mannath Padmanabhan.

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