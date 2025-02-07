Kendriya Vidyalaya School Holiday Calendar 2025-26

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the holiday list for the academic year 2025-26. Here are the details:

Summer, Autumn, and Winter Breaks for 2025-26 (Regional Offices)

1. Regional Offices: Agra, Jabalpur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Delhi, Gurugram, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati, Silchar, Tinsukia, and Varanasi:

Summer Vacation: 9th May 2025 (Friday) to 17th June 2025 (Tuesday) – 40 Days

Autumn Break: 27th September 2025 (Saturday) to 6th October 2025 (Monday) – 10 Days

Winter Break: 23rd December 2025 (Tuesday) to 11th January 2026 (Sunday) – 20 Days

2. Regional Offices: Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai (Except KV MAHE), Hyderabad, Mumbai, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, and Bhopal:

Summer Vacation: 2nd May 2025 (Friday) to 20th June 2025 (Friday) – 50 Days

Autumn Break: 27th September 2025 (Saturday) to 6th October 2025 (Monday) – 10 Days

Winter Break: 23rd December 2025 (Tuesday) to 1st January 2026 (Thursday) – 10 Days

3. All Kendriya Vidyalayas of Ernakulam Region and KV MAHE (Chennai Region):

Summer Vacation: 9th April 2025 (Wednesday) to 28th May 2025 (Wednesday) – 50 Days

Autumn Break: 27th September 2025 (Saturday) to 6th October 2025 (Monday) – 10 Days

Winter Break: 23rd December 2025 (Tuesday) to 1st January 2026 (Thursday) – 10 Days

Winter Station Kendriya Vidyalayas (Including K.V. Keylong of Gurugram Region)

Summer Break: 14th May 2025 (Wednesday) to 23rd May 2025 (Friday) – 10 Days

Autumn Break: 27th September 2025 (Saturday) to 6th October 2025 (Monday) – 10 Days

Winter Vacation: 4th December 2025 (Thursday) to 22nd January 2026 (Thursday) – 50 Days

Kendriya Vidyalayas under Dehradun Region

Summer Break: 14th May 2025 (Wednesday) to 2nd June 2025 (Monday) – 20 Days

Autumn Break: 27th September 2025 (Saturday) to 6th October 2025 (Monday) – 10 Days

Winter Vacation: 10th December 2025 (Wednesday) to 18th January 2026 (Sunday) – 40 Days

Long Winter Station Kendriya Vidyalayas

1. Kendriya Vidyalayas of Ladakh UT (Leh, Kargil, and Nubra):

Summer Break: 15th July 2025 (Tuesday) to 3rd August 2025 (Sunday) – 20 Days

Winter Vacation: 10th December 2025 (Wednesday) to 28th January 2026 (Wednesday) – 50 Days

2. Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tawang and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ziro:

Summer Break: 14th May 2025 (Wednesday) to 2nd June 2025 (Monday) – 20 Days

Winter Vacation: 10th December 2025 (Wednesday) to 28th January 2026 (Wednesday) – 50 Days

3. Kendriya Vidyalaya Dalhousie:

Summer Break: 14th May 2025 (Wednesday) to 23rd May 2025 (Friday) – 10 Days

Autumn Break: 27th September 2025 (Saturday) to 6th October 2025 (Monday) – 10 Days

Winter Vacation: 10th December 2025 (Wednesday) to 28th January 2026 (Wednesday) – 50 Days

General Holidays for Kendriya Vidyalayas in 2025

Here’s a list of holidays for the year 2025:

Republic Day: 26th January (Sunday) – National Holiday

Maha Shivaratri: 26th February (Wednesday) – Regional Holiday

Holi: 14th March (Friday) – Major Festival

Good Friday: 18th April (Friday) – Christian Festival

Ram Navami: 6th April (Sunday) – Hindu Festival

Mahavir Jayanti: 10th April (Thursday) – Jain Festival

Eid-ul-Fitr: 31st March (Monday) – Based on moon sighting

Buddha Purnima: 12th May (Monday) – Buddhist Festival

Independence Day: 15th August (Friday) – National Holiday

Raksha Bandhan: 9th August (Saturday) – Regional Holiday

Janmashtami: 16th August (Saturday) – Hindu Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi: 28th August (Thursday) – Regional Holiday

Gandhi Jayanti: 2nd October (Thursday) – National Holiday

Dussehra (Vijayadashami): 2nd October (Thursday) – Major Festival

Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid): 7th October (Tuesday) – Based on moon sighting

Diwali (Deepavali): 21st October (Tuesday) – Major Festival

Guru Nanak Jayanti: 12th November (Wednesday) – Sikh Festival

Christmas: 25th December (Thursday) – Christian Festival

Note: The dates for Eid may vary depending on moon sightings. Regional holidays like Pongal, Bihu, Onam, Chhath Puja, and Makar Sankranti will differ based on location.

This information covers the expected holidays for Kendriya Vidyalayas during the 2025-26 academic session. Make sure to confirm the holidays with the school authorities before planning any leave.