Kendriya Vidyalaya School Holiday Calendar 2025-26
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the holiday list for the academic year 2025-26. Here are the details:
Summer, Autumn, and Winter Breaks for 2025-26 (Regional Offices)
1. Regional Offices: Agra, Jabalpur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Delhi, Gurugram, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati, Silchar, Tinsukia, and Varanasi:
Summer Vacation: 9th May 2025 (Friday) to 17th June 2025 (Tuesday) – 40 Days
Autumn Break: 27th September 2025 (Saturday) to 6th October 2025 (Monday) – 10 Days
Winter Break: 23rd December 2025 (Tuesday) to 11th January 2026 (Sunday) – 20 Days
2. Regional Offices: Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai (Except KV MAHE), Hyderabad, Mumbai, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, and Bhopal:
Summer Vacation: 2nd May 2025 (Friday) to 20th June 2025 (Friday) – 50 Days
Autumn Break: 27th September 2025 (Saturday) to 6th October 2025 (Monday) – 10 Days
Winter Break: 23rd December 2025 (Tuesday) to 1st January 2026 (Thursday) – 10 Days
3. All Kendriya Vidyalayas of Ernakulam Region and KV MAHE (Chennai Region):
Summer Vacation: 9th April 2025 (Wednesday) to 28th May 2025 (Wednesday) – 50 Days
Autumn Break: 27th September 2025 (Saturday) to 6th October 2025 (Monday) – 10 Days
Winter Break: 23rd December 2025 (Tuesday) to 1st January 2026 (Thursday) – 10 Days
Winter Station Kendriya Vidyalayas (Including K.V. Keylong of Gurugram Region)
Summer Break: 14th May 2025 (Wednesday) to 23rd May 2025 (Friday) – 10 Days
Autumn Break: 27th September 2025 (Saturday) to 6th October 2025 (Monday) – 10 Days
Winter Vacation: 4th December 2025 (Thursday) to 22nd January 2026 (Thursday) – 50 Days
Kendriya Vidyalayas under Dehradun Region
Summer Break: 14th May 2025 (Wednesday) to 2nd June 2025 (Monday) – 20 Days
Autumn Break: 27th September 2025 (Saturday) to 6th October 2025 (Monday) – 10 Days
Winter Vacation: 10th December 2025 (Wednesday) to 18th January 2026 (Sunday) – 40 Days
Long Winter Station Kendriya Vidyalayas
1. Kendriya Vidyalayas of Ladakh UT (Leh, Kargil, and Nubra):
Summer Break: 15th July 2025 (Tuesday) to 3rd August 2025 (Sunday) – 20 Days
Winter Vacation: 10th December 2025 (Wednesday) to 28th January 2026 (Wednesday) – 50 Days
2. Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tawang and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ziro:
Summer Break: 14th May 2025 (Wednesday) to 2nd June 2025 (Monday) – 20 Days
Winter Vacation: 10th December 2025 (Wednesday) to 28th January 2026 (Wednesday) – 50 Days
3. Kendriya Vidyalaya Dalhousie:
Summer Break: 14th May 2025 (Wednesday) to 23rd May 2025 (Friday) – 10 Days
Autumn Break: 27th September 2025 (Saturday) to 6th October 2025 (Monday) – 10 Days
Winter Vacation: 10th December 2025 (Wednesday) to 28th January 2026 (Wednesday) – 50 Days
General Holidays for Kendriya Vidyalayas in 2025
Here’s a list of holidays for the year 2025:
Republic Day: 26th January (Sunday) – National Holiday
Maha Shivaratri: 26th February (Wednesday) – Regional Holiday
Holi: 14th March (Friday) – Major Festival
Good Friday: 18th April (Friday) – Christian Festival
Ram Navami: 6th April (Sunday) – Hindu Festival
Mahavir Jayanti: 10th April (Thursday) – Jain Festival
Eid-ul-Fitr: 31st March (Monday) – Based on moon sighting
Buddha Purnima: 12th May (Monday) – Buddhist Festival
Independence Day: 15th August (Friday) – National Holiday
Raksha Bandhan: 9th August (Saturday) – Regional Holiday
Janmashtami: 16th August (Saturday) – Hindu Festival
Ganesh Chaturthi: 28th August (Thursday) – Regional Holiday
Gandhi Jayanti: 2nd October (Thursday) – National Holiday
Dussehra (Vijayadashami): 2nd October (Thursday) – Major Festival
Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid): 7th October (Tuesday) – Based on moon sighting
Diwali (Deepavali): 21st October (Tuesday) – Major Festival
Guru Nanak Jayanti: 12th November (Wednesday) – Sikh Festival
Christmas: 25th December (Thursday) – Christian Festival
Note: The dates for Eid may vary depending on moon sightings. Regional holidays like Pongal, Bihu, Onam, Chhath Puja, and Makar Sankranti will differ based on location.
This information covers the expected holidays for Kendriya Vidyalayas during the 2025-26 academic session. Make sure to confirm the holidays with the school authorities before planning any leave.