Kedarnath Helicopter Crash: Army Veteran Pilot Rajveer Singh Chauhan's Last Rites Led by Wife

The last rites of retired Lieutenant Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan, the pilot who lost his life in the devastating Kedarnath chopper crash, were performed earlier today. The funeral procession was led by the colonel's wife, Deepika, a lieutenant colonel in the army. Deepika held her husband's portrait near her heart as people raised slogans of "Rajveer Singh Amar Rahein" (Long Live Rajveer Singh).

Kedarnath Helicopter Crash: Last Rites of Lt. Col. Rajveer Singh Chauhan Led By His Wife

A large number of people, including relatives, friends, and fellow officers, attended the funeral. They placed the coffin outside their Shastri Nagar residence and offered prayers and floral tributes. Chauhan served in the Indian Army for over 15 years. He had been working as a pilot with Aryan Aviation Private Ltd. since October last year.

In addition to Chauhan, the horrific accident in Kedarnath claimed the lives of six others. The unexpected incident also claimed the life of a 2-year-old child. The accident suspended the chopper services on Sunday, but they resumed later today. During the early hours of Sunday, a helicopter ferrying pilgrims crashed near Guptakshi.

Activists are questioning the prompt resumption of services in Kedarnath. Reports indicate that there have been five helicopter crashes in the past six weeks. They insist on the cessation of services during the Char Dham Yatra season. Pilots find the Kedarnath route to be one of the most hazardous air corridors in the country due to its unpredictable weather patterns.