Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025: KSEAB to Release Result Very Soon; Check Steps Here

According to multiple reports, the state's Secondary School-Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Exam 3 result for 2025 is anticipated to be released by the Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) during the final week of July.

When the results are announced, they will be accessible on the official websites, kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. A top KSEAB official reportedly stated that the review process is in progress and made it clear that the findings will not be announced on July 23. Although a precise date has not yet been established, the tentative release is expected to occur before the end of July.

SSLC Exam 3 was created for students who did not pass Exams 1 and 2 or who wanted to raise their scores, and it was held from July 5 to July 12. The highest score earned during the three attempts will be shown on the final marksheet.

Following the declaration, students can do the following:

Go to the karresults.nic website.

Select "SSLC 2025 Exam 3."

After entering your birthdate and registration number, click Submit.

Download and print the record-keeping marksheet.

The student's name, roll number, birthdate, grades, and other academic information will all be on the marksheet. For confirmed updates, students are encouraged to frequently visit the official websites.