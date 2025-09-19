Karnataka School Holidays from September 20: Dussehra Break Officially Announced

The Karnataka government has officially announced that schools across the state will close from September 20, 2025 for the Dussehra festival break. This extended holiday will run until October 6, with classes set to resume on October 7. Schools under all boards including state, private, CBSE, ICSE and CISCE are included in the closure.

Parents and students had been awaiting confirmation, and the announcement brings clarity for those making travel or family plans during the festival. The break comes ahead of Dussehra celebrations, which this year fall on October 2. The schedule aims to allow students and families to observe the festival without interruption.

One special note is that CBSE schools in the Dakshina Kannada region may reopen slightly earlier, around October 3, to adjust for local academic planning. SSLC students might also have extra classes during the break to stay on track for upcoming board exams, as per educational department guidance.

This announcement follows similar decisions in neighbouring states Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which have also declared extended Dussehra holidays. The Karnataka break is among the longest for Dussehra across southern India this year.

Students are advised to watch for circulars from their own schools to confirm details, especially for regions with special arrangements. With the extended holiday period, Karnataka families now have a stretch of over two weeks to celebrate, travel, rest and participate in festival traditions.