Karnataka Rains: August 29 Likely School Holiday in Red Alert Districts?

Karnataka is battling heavy monsoon showers, with the India Meteorological Department issuing red alerts for coastal districts like Udupi and Dakshina Kannada and orange alerts for regions including Bengaluru, Malnad, and north interior Karnataka. On August 28, schools and ITIs in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi were already closed due to the severe weather, and the situation continues to remain concerning as rains persist.

In Bengaluru, the orange alert is in effect, with forecasts of heavy showers and thunderstorms extending into the night of August 28 and the morning of August 29. While the city has not yet declared a holiday, disruption to traffic and daily schedules is expected, and many parents are anxious about possible announcements from the Education Department.

Given these conditions, there is a strong likelihood that red alert districts will declare school closures on August 29. Coastal areas are the most vulnerable, and decisions may be taken at the district level depending on the intensity of overnight rainfall. Bengaluru, being under an orange alert, may not see a blanket closure but schools could be advised to take precautions if the weather worsens.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation, and parents are advised to stay tuned to official district and education department updates for last minute decisions.