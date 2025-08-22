Karnataka Rains: 5-Day School Holiday Declared in Flood-Hit Areas?

Even as torrential rains pelted various parts of Karnataka on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast widespread rainfall over the state for the next six days, with heavy showers expected in coastal and northern interior districts. Rain is expected to persist until August 25, with heavy showers in South Karnataka, Udupi, and North Karnataka on August 26, as well as thunderstorms with gusts of 40-50 kmph in Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Yadgir.

Heavy downpours in Dharwad, Gadag, Davangere, Haveri, and Uttara Kannada caused damage to residences and farms, according to IMD data.Water levels in the Krishna River have risen due to high inflows from upstream Maharashtra, officials said.

Villages in the Krishna River basin in Yadgir are facing flood hazards when water is discharged from Narayanpur's Basavasagar Dam. According to authorities, 30 crest gates were opened, releasing 2.8 lakh cusecs of water from the dam.

The Kollur bridge near Yadgir, which spans the Krishna River, is inundated, affecting traffic access.In terms of school vacations, it is highly likely that today will be designated a school holiday in flood-affected districts. Even while certain regions remain at risk, normal activity will resume in areas heavily impacted by the floods. Schools may be closed until the 25th due to the heavy rainfall threat.

If this is true, Karnataka schools will be closed for a total of five days. However, it should be mentioned that this is not official, and the situation changes by district, depending on rain severity.

