June 3 Stock Market Holiday or not?

With June 3 drawing near, investors and traders are asking if the stock market will open or close. As June 3 is a normal working day and there are no holidays or special events on this day, the stock market should function normally.

Stock Market Trading Hours

After verifying the holiday list for the stock market, it does not look like June 3 is a holiday. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will probably operate as usual, enabling investors to buy, sell, and trade securities without any breaks. The working hours are:

Pre-Open Session: 9:00 AM - 9:15 AM

Regular Trading Hours: 9:15 AM - 3:30 PM

Post-Market Session: 3:30 PM - 3:40 PM (for overnight orders)

June 2025 Stock Market Holidays 2025:

The stock exchanges of BSE and NSE will have their regular weekend off days, no mid-week surprise holidays, and no long weekends. The market will be closed on the following dates in June:

June 1, 2025 (Sunday)

June 7, 2025 (Saturday)

June 8, 2025 (Sunday)

June 14, 2025 (Saturday)

June 15, 2025 (Sunday)

June 21, 2025 (Saturday)

June 22, 2025 (Sunday)

June 28, 2025 (Saturday)

June 29, 2025 (Sunday)

Normal Market Operations

Since June 3 is a normal working day, investors will have the ability to carry out their business as usual. The usual market operation will facilitate traders to buy and sell securities actively. June does not have any holidays apart from the weekend holidays, so the stock market will be expected to function normally during the entire month.

Conclusion

In short, the stock market will be operating on June 3, and business will be as normal. Investors can schedule their trades and investments accordingly, enjoying the conventional trading sessions. In order to remain ahead, it's always wise to follow the market trends and updates from reliable sources such as Finnhub for real-time insights into stocks and market performance.

