June 28 Stock Market Holiday; Here's why!

As the weekend draws near, investors are curious whether the stock market will be open on June 28, 2025. The response is no, the stock market will remain closed on June 28, 2025, as it is a Saturday. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, and hence, trading activities will be suspended for the weekend.

Why is the Stock Market Closed on Weekends?

The stock market in India is closed during weekends, i.e., on Saturdays and Sundays. The reason behind this is that the exchanges operate on a standard Monday-to-Friday schedule, while trading hours are between 9:15 am to 3:30 pm. Closing the stock market during weekends provides time for maintenance, updates, and other operational processes to be performed without affecting the operations.

Upcoming Holidays

Even though June 28 is a weekend holiday, there are some upcoming holidays that will impact the functioning of the stock market. Some of these holidays are:

Independence Day: Friday, August 15, 2025 - NSE, BSE, and MCX closed

Ganesh Chaturthi: Wednesday, August 27, 2025 (tentative date) - NSE and BSE holiday

Dussehra/Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: Thursday, October 2, 2025 - NSE, BSE, and MCX close

Staying Informed

Investors need to be aware of stock market holidays and trading hours to make informed investment choices. You may consult the official websites of NSE and BSE for holiday schedules and trading timings.

Friday, June 27 Trading Schedule

In case you were intending to trade on Friday, June 27, the trading schedule is apt to be as follows:

Pre-open Session: 9:00 am - 9:08 am

Regular Trading Session: 9:15 am - 3:30 pm

Closing Session: 3:40 pm - 4:00 pm

Block Deal Session: Morning Window (8:45 am - 9:00 am) and Afternoon Window (2:05 pm - 2:20 pm)

Remember to schedule your trades in accordance and remain informed about market developments.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission Rank List Released; Check details at tneaonline.org