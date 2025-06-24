June 25 Bank Holiday or not?

With June 25, 2025, nearing, people and enterprises are curious to see whether banks will be open or not. From the Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar, June 25, 2025, is a Wednesday and does not seem to be a declared bank holiday in India.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in June 2025

June 27 (Friday): Ratha Yatra festival holiday in Odisha, Manipur, and possibly Sikkim

June 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday, all banks in India closed

June 30 (Monday): Remna Ni in Mizoram, which marks the signing of the Mizoram Peace Accord

Banking Services Availability

While bank branches might remain shut on specified holidays, customers can continue to use a range of digital banking services, such as²:

Net Banking: Operate accounts, transfer funds, and pay bills online

Mobile Banking Apps: Perform transactions, balance checks, and manage accounts on the move

ATMs: Withdraw, deposit, and conduct simple transactions

UPI and Digital Wallets: Conduct online transactions, send money, and monitor spending

Verifying Bank Holiday Status

To check the bank holiday status on June 25 or any other date, you can:

Refer to the official announcements on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website

Go through the list of holidays on your bank's website

Use online banking facilities for ease of transactions

According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks should function as usual on June 25, 2025, unless otherwise directed by regional or state governments. It never hurts to confirm with your bank or visit the RBI website for any news on bank holidays.

