June 24 Bank Holiday or not?

As June 24, 2025, draws near, individuals and companies are curious to know if banks will be open or not. Let's check the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule to find out the bank holiday status for June 24.

Indian banks have holidays on:

Sundays

Second and fourth Saturdays of the month

Specific festivals and events announced as bank holidays in the states

Upcoming Bank Holidays in June 2025:

June 22 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

June 23 (Monday): No specific bank holiday

June 27 (Friday): Ratha Yatra festival holiday in Odisha, Manipur, and potentially Sikkim

June 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday, banks closed across India

June 24 Bank Status:

As per the RBI holiday calendar, June 24, 2025, is a Tuesday and does not seem to be a state or regional bank holiday. Hence, banks will likely remain open throughout India, barring any special state or regional holidays.

Verifying Bank Holiday Status:

To verify the bank holiday status for June 24, you can:

Visit the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website for official notifications

Check your bank's website for its list of holidays

Use online banking facilities for hassle-free transactions

Online Banking Facilities:

Even outside normal banking hours, people can avail themselves of several online banking facilities, such as:

Net Banking: Make bill payments, transfer funds, and manage accounts online

Mobile Banking Apps: Make transactions, balance accounts, and maintain accounts in mobiles

ATMs: Withdraw cash, deposit, and make simple transactions

UPI and Digital Wallets: Make online transactions, transfer, and monitor expenses

By keeping yourself up-to-date with bank holidays and using online banking services, you can efficiently handle your financial transactions and avoid inconvenience.

Also read: June 24 Schools Holiday or not?