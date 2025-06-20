June 21 Bank Holiday or Not?

As the nation gears up to celebrate World Yoga Day on Saturday, June 21, 2025, many citizens are curious to know whether banks will remain open or observe a holiday on this occasion.

To clarify, there will be no bank holiday on June 21. Despite the importance of International Yoga Day and the wide-scale celebrations held across the country, the day is not recognised as an official public or bank holiday. All public and private sector banks will remain open and operate as usual.

Adding to the clarity, June 21 falls on the third Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks are open on the first and third Saturdays, and closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Therefore, since June 21 is the third Saturday, it is a regular working day for all banks.

While several government institutions and schools may organise yoga events and awareness programs, banking operations across India will continue without interruption. Customers can visit their respective bank branches for all regular services, including deposits, withdrawals, and account-related assistance.

