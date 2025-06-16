June 17 Bank Holiday or not?

As the week progresses, many are wondering whether June 17, 2025, will be a bank holiday in India. Fortunately, June 17 is expected to be a regular working day for banks across the country, with no major festivals or events disrupting banking operations.

Bank Holidays in June 2025:

Although June 17 is not a bank holiday, Indian banks will celebrate various holidays throughout the month because of state and national festivals. Some of the key bank holidays in June are:

Bakrid/Eid al-Adha: Fasting on June 6-7 in states including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha

Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti: Fasting on June 11 in states including Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Punjab

Saga Dawa: Fasting in Sikkim on June 11

Ratha Yatra: On June 27 in Odisha, Manipur, and Sikkim

Banking Services Available Online

Even on days that are not holidays, customers can avail themselves of a variety of online banking services, such as:

Net Banking: Pay bills, transfer funds, and manage accounts online

Mobile Banking Apps: Transfer, check balance, and manage accounts via mobile

ATMs: Withdraw money, deposit, and make general transactions

UPI and Digital Wallets: Pay online, transfer money, and monitor expenses

Plan Your Banking Activities

Though June 17 is likely to be a normal working day for banks, it is imperative to keep informed about bank holidays during the month. Thanks to online banking services, customers can still carry on with their financial activities uninterrupted on non-working days.

Keep Yourself Updated

To keep updated about bank holidays and announcements, customers can:

Visit the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) website for holiday lists

Visit their bank's website for holiday timings

Use online banking facilities to control finances online

With the help of online banking facilities, customers can maintain smooth banking services even on holidays.

