June 16 Bank Holiday or not?

As the banking fraternity waits for June 16, 2025, everyone is keen to learn whether it will be a bank holiday in India. Fortunately, June 16 is likely to be a typical working day for all banks in the country, with no significant festivals or events causing any interference in banking operations.

Bank Holidays in June 2025

Though June 16 is not a bank holiday, Indian banks will be celebrating various holidays during the month as a result of state and national festivals. Some of the major bank holidays in June are:

Bakrid/Eid al-Adha: Committed on June 6-7 in some states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha

Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti: Committed on June 11 in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Punjab

Saga Dawa: Celebrated in Sikkim on June 11

Ratha Yatra: Festa Falls on June 27 in Odisha, Manipur, and Sikkim

Banking Services Available Online

Bank holidays or not, customers can avail of basic banking services anywhere with:

Net Banking: Online account management, funds transfer, bill payment

Mobile Banking Apps: Transaction, balance check, and account tracking on mobile

ATMs: Withdrawal, check deposit, and simple transactions

UPI and Digital Wallets: Pay online, transfer money, and monitor expenses online

Conclusion

June 16, 2025, will be an ordinary working day for Indian banks. Though there are no holidays on this date, it is important for customers to know the bank holidays for the month so that they won't be inconvenienced. With online banking facilities, customers can still carry on their daily banking activities on non-working days.

