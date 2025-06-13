June 14, Saturday - Bank Holiday for This Reason

Tomorrow, the 14th of June, is the month's second Saturday, and by RBI regulations, banks will be shut. Bank branches in India are shut on every fourth and second Saturday of the month under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. Customers will not be able to avail banking services tomorrow in person, and it becomes vital to make necessary arrangements.

Impact on Banking Services

The shutdown of banks on second and fourth Saturdays is a routine affair, and customers need to consider this while scheduling their banking activities. The banks will remain shut, but digital banking facilities like online banking, mobile banking, and ATMs will remain operational 24x7. Customers can avail of these facilities for conducting different transactions, ascertaining the account balance, and bill payments.

Bank Holidays from June to December 2025

Some of the bank holidays in India from June to December 2025 are:

June:

- June 14: Second Saturday

- June 28: Fourth Saturday

July:

- July 12: Second Saturday

- July 26: Fourth Saturday

August:

- August 9: Second Saturday

- August 15: Independence Day

- August 23: Fourth Saturday

September:

- September 6: Ganesh Chaturthi (few states)

- September 13: Second Saturday

- September 27: Fourth Saturday

October:

- October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

- October 11: Second Saturday

- October 25: Fourth Saturday

November:

- November 1: Second Saturday

- November 15: Fourth Saturday

December:

- December 6: Second Saturday

- December 20: Fourth Saturday

- December 25: Christmas Day

Online Banking Services

Even though banks remain closed on the given holidays, customers can still perform banking operations digitally via online banking, mobile banking, and automated teller machines. It offers an easy means to operate finances, send money, and settle bills. Mobile banking apps can also be used to monitor account balance, and transaction history, and receive messages.

Stay Informed

It's important to keep yourself updated with bank holidays and schedule your banking operations accordingly. You can visit the RBI website or the website of your bank to get the latest updates on bank holidays. Also, you can send reminders for upcoming holidays to prevent any hindrance.

Tips for Handling Bank Holidays

To avoid disruptions during bank holidays, customers can take a few precautions:

Plan: See the bank holiday calendar and plan your transactions accordingly.

Utilize digital banking: Leverage online banking, mobile banking, and Automated Teller Machines to conduct transactions.

Maintain emergency cash: Maintain some ready cash for emergencies, particularly for long holiday weekends.

Review account balances: Regularly review your account balances and transactions to prevent any complications.

By being aware and prepared, customers can reduce the effects of bank holidays and continue to manage their finances successfully.

