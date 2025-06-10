June 11 Stock Market Holiday or not?

As the stock market gears up for another day of trading, investors and traders are eager to know if June 11, 2025, is a trading day or a holiday for the Indian stock market. Given the rigid timetable followed by both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), market participants need to stay updated on trading days and holidays to plan their investments accordingly.

June 11, 2025: A Trading Day

June 11, 2025, will be a normal trading day for India's stock market. There are no announced holidays for the BSE and NSE on this date, so investors can expect regular trading sessions. Notably, tomorrow is a public holiday in Punjab to commemorate Kabir Das Jayanti, but it does not affect the stock market as it is not a national holiday.

Stock Market Timings on June 11, 2025

The stock market timings will follow the regular schedule:

Pre-open Session: 9:00 am - 9:08 am

Regular Trading Session: 9:15 am - 3:30 pm

Closing Session: 3:40 pm - 4:00 pm

Block Deal Session:

Morning Window: 8:45 am - 9:00 am

Afternoon Window: 2:05 pm - 2:20 pm

June 2025 Stock Market Holidays

For reference, the stock market will remain closed on the following dates in June 2025 due to weekends:

Saturdays: June 14, 2025, June 21, 2025, June 28, 2025

Sundays: June 1, 2025, June 8, 2025, June 15, 2025, June 22, 2025, June 29, 2025

Investors can refer to the official list of holidays released by the exchanges to stay updated and plan their trades accordingly.

By being aware of the trading timings and holidays, investors can optimize their investments and trade confidently in the markets.

