CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key, Results and Scorecards – When and Where to Check

The CUET UG 2025 exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), has officially ended on June 3 after a month of testing across 300 cities, including some international locations. This entrance test opens up admission opportunities in 205 universities, including central, state, private, and deemed institutions.

What’s Next?

Provisional Answer Key: Expected in the third week of June on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Students can check their response sheets and raise objections if needed.

Final Answer Key & Results: Likely to be released in July along with online scorecards. These scores will be used for UG admissions.

Key Dates

Mid-June: Provisional answer key and response sheets released. Objection window will open for students to challenge any errors.

July (expected): Final answer key and CUET UG 2025 results announced. Scorecards available for download.

How to Check Your CUET UG 2025 Answer Key

Go to cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the “Provisional Answer Key (CUET UG 2025)” link

Log in with your application number and password

Download your response sheet and answer key

If you spot any issues, raise objections within the given timeframe

Universities Accepting CUET UG 2025 Scores

This year, 205 universities will accept CUET scores:

47 Central Universities (including Delhi University, JNU, BHU, Jamia Millia Islamia, University of Hyderabad)

27 State Universities (like DTU and Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya)

22 Deemed Universities

102 Private Universities

7 Government Institutions

Some universities have opted out — 15 state, 13 deemed, and 75 private universities will not be using CUET scores this year.

What This Means for Students

You can review your performance early with the provisional key.

The final results in July will determine admissions across a wide network of universities.

With 205 institutions onboard, your chances for college admission are now broader than ever.

In Summary

Mark your calendar for mid-June to download the CUET UG 2025 answer key and be ready to raise objections if needed. Then stay prepared for the final results in July — your CUET score will be your passport to college admissions this year!